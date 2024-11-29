FP Partner Completes Treasury Shares Disposal

FP Partner, Inc. (JP:7388) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FP Partner Inc. has concluded the payment process for the disposal of treasury shares as compensation for restricted stock, following a board resolution. The company noted a reduction in the number of shares and allottees due to partial forfeiture, but this will have minimal impact on its financial results.

For further insights into JP:7388 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.