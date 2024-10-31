Fox to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing for FOXA Shares?

Fox FOXA is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 4.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 2.75% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.37 billion, implying 5.22% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 68.3%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider for FOXA Shares

Fox’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is expected to have been negatively impacted by lower volume of third-party content sales. Other revenues declined 10.6% to $226 million in fourth quarter fiscal 2024 primarily due to a lower volume of third-party content sales and this trend is expected to continue in the -to-be-reported quarter.



Advertisers are facing higher costs amid rising inflation, which has led to cutbacks in spending on advertising. This is expected to have reflected in the company’s ad revenue growth. The complex digital advertising and intense price competition in spite of increased inventory is expected to have negatively impacted the topline.



FOXA’s lower ratings and pricing is expected to have negatively impacted total company advertising revenues in first quarter fiscal 2025.



FOXA’s declining subscriber base is expected to hurt topline in first fiscal 2025 due to lower active user growth.



Shift in viewing pattern of consumers to a subscription based on demand service is expected to have negatively impacted FOXA’s clientele in first quarter fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA of television segment declined 34.8% to $148 million in fourth quarter fiscal 2024 and is expected to have a similar trend in the upcoming results.



FOXA’s Tubi’s performance is expected to have driven topline in first quarter fiscal 2025 by enhancing user rate. Tubi’s viewership metrics and content library is expected to bode well for investors in first quarter fiscal 2025.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



FOXA has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

