Is Fox Corporation Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Fox Corporation ( FOXA ), headquartered in New York, is a major player in the media and entertainment industry. With a market cap of $19.74 billion , Fox plays a vital role in the sector, offering a broad range of news, sports, and entertainment content through its various platforms, including television networks, digital platforms, and live events.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as "large-cap" stocks, and Fox Corporation is a prime example. Fox focuses on delivering innovative and engaging content, with its strategy centered around providing high-quality news, sports, and entertainment through various media platforms, catering to diverse audiences worldwide.

FOXA shares are trading marginally below their 52-week high of $42.44 , which they hit on Sep. 24. Also, the stock has gained 22.9% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ( $DOWI ) 7.8% returns over the same time frame.

In the longer term, FOXA is up 42.6% on a YTD basis, and the shares have gained 36.7% over the past 52 weeks. The Dow has gained 11.9% in 2024 and 25.5% over the past year.

FOXA has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-April and 200-day moving average since late April, which confirms its bullish trend.

On Aug. 6, FOXA reported its Q4 results . Its adjusted EPS of $0.90 beat the consensus estimates of $0.83. The company’s revenue of $3.09 billion fell short of Wall Street forecasts of $3.10 billion. FOXA shares gained 6.7% on the day the results were released.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, rival The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) has underperformed the stock, with an 18.9% gain over the 52 weeks.

Given FOXA's recent outperformance compared to the Dow, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from 22 analysts in coverage. The mean price target is $39.94 , which indicates that the stock trades at a premium.

