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Fox Corporation Bottom Line Drops In Q3

May 11, 2026 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOXA) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $166 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $346 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $570 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.6% to $3.994 billion from $4.371 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $166 Mln. vs. $346 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $3.994 Bln vs. $4.371 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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