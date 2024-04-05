This Fourth of July, the Final Frontier Flies American Colors

By ProcureAM Research

American companies are doing some of the most exciting work in space today, and a remarkable number of them are in one place, the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO). UFO is the world's first pure-play exchange-traded fund focused on the global space economy. It holds U.S. names spanning launch, satellites, lunar landers, and aerospace. As the country marks its 250th birthday this Fourth of July, it is a fitting moment to meet some of the American companies inside the fund.

The new pioneers. A generation of American companies is doing the early, uncertain work of making space routine. SpaceX* builds and launches reusable rockets. Rocket Lab* builds and launches its own spacecrafts. Planet Labs* operates Earth-imaging satellites. Firefly Aerospace* and Intuitive Machines* are both reaching for the Moon, AST SpaceMobile* is working to connect everyday phones directly to satellites, and Redwire* builds the hardware and infrastructure other space companies rely on. Most of them did not exist a generation ago.

The established builders. The names behind American aerospace are here too. Boeing*, Lockheed Martin*, and Northrop Grumman* carry decades of engineering experience. They provided the institutional backbone that helped turn space from a national ambition into a working industry.

The connectivity layer. Much of space is delivered on the ground. Iridium Communications* and Globalstar* keep aircraft, ships, and remote regions connected, and Trimble* turns satellite positioning into precision tools for farming, construction, and surveying. It is the quiet layer most people use without noticing.

Chasing the next frontier has always been part of the American spirit. We are proud the Procure Space ETF® holds the American companies highlighted above along with many others. Happy Fourth of July!

To learn more about the space companies found within the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO), please visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

Important Information

*As of June 17, 2026, SpaceX (SPCX) was a 6.17% holding, Rocket Lab (RKLB) was a 5.03% holding, Trimble (TRMB) was a 4.96% holding, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was a 4.91% holding, Planet Labs (PL) was a 4.46% holding, Globalstar (GSAT) was a 3.04% holding, Iridium Communications (IRDM) was a 2.92% holding, Boeing (BA) was a 2.56% holding, Northrop Grumman (NOC) was a 2.46% holding, Lockheed Martin (LMT) was a 2.44% holding, Firefly Aerospace (FLY) was a 2.41% holding, Intuitive Machines (LUNR) was a 2.20% holding, Redwire (RDW) was a 1.86% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO).

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

Meta title: American Space Companies in the Procure Space ETF® (UFO)

Meta description: This Independence Day, meet the American companies inside the Procure Space ETF® (UFO) building the next frontier — from rockets to satellites to lunar landers.

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