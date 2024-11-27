Fourace Industries Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Profit

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited (HK:1455) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited reported a 23.2% increase in revenue to HK$154.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, alongside a 25.1% rise in profit attributable to equity holders. Despite these gains, the company chose not to declare an interim dividend, a decision that might interest investors closely monitoring profit distribution strategies.

For further insights into HK:1455 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.