Fourace Industries Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Profit

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited (HK:1455) has released an update.
Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited reported a 23.2% increase in revenue to HK$154.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, alongside a 25.1% rise in profit attributable to equity holders. Despite these gains, the company chose not to declare an interim dividend, a decision that might interest investors closely monitoring profit distribution strategies.
