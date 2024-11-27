News & Insights

Stocks

Fourace Industries Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Profit

November 27, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited (HK:1455) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fourace Industries Group Holdings Limited reported a 23.2% increase in revenue to HK$154.9 million for the six months ending September 2024, alongside a 25.1% rise in profit attributable to equity holders. Despite these gains, the company chose not to declare an interim dividend, a decision that might interest investors closely monitoring profit distribution strategies.

For further insights into HK:1455 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.