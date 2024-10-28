News & Insights

Four Nines Gold Teams Up with Senergy Communications

October 28, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Four Nines Gold (TSE:FNAU) has released an update.

Four Nines Gold Inc. has partnered with Senergy Communications Capital Inc. to boost its online presence and investor awareness for the Hayden Hill project. The collaboration aims to enhance the company’s visibility and support its strategic growth initiatives. This move is part of Four Nines’ broader efforts to expand its exploration activities in Northern California.

