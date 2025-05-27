Four Corners Boosts Portfolio With Acquisition of Multiple Properties

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT announced the acquisition via sale-leaseback of four Christian Brothers Automotive properties for $16.9 million.

These four properties are located across Ohio (two), Florida (one) and Nebraska (one). The sites are located in strong retail corridors with high traffic and attractive demographics. Each property is under a long-term lease guaranteed by the corporate entity. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in line with prior FCPT transactions.

The company also acquired Caliber Collision property for $4.2 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Wisconsin. Priced at a 6.9% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, exclusive of transaction costs, the property is corporate-operated under a long-term, triple-net lease with approximately 14 years of term remaining. This will help secure FCPT's long-term cash flows.

These acquisitions highlight the company’s expansionary and diversification efforts, which will aid future revenue growth.

FCPT’s Past Acquisitions

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

In May 2025, FCPT acquired three Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers properties for $9.5 million. In April 2025, FCPT acquired the Caribou Coffee property for $1.4 million. In the same month, it acquired Chuy's property, Outback Steakhouse property, automotive service property for $2.9 million, $1.6 million and $5.3 million, respectively.

The above purchases fall in line with FCPT’s strategy of structuring a portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s expansion may face potential headwinds in an elevated interest-rate environment, which could keep its borrowing costs high.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 4.6% compared with the industry's decline of 4.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI and W.P. Carey WPC, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI’s 2025 FFO per share has moved one cent northward to $2.34 over the past month.

The consensus estimate for WPC’s 2025 FFO per share has been revised upward by 1% to $4.88 over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

