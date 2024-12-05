Founders Metals Extends Froyo Gold Zone in Suriname

Founders Metals (TSE:FDR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Founders Metals Inc. has reported promising drill results from its Antino Gold Project in Suriname, revealing high-grade gold mineralization and extending the Froyo Gold Zone by 180 meters. The company continues aggressive exploration with additional drilling at the Da Vinci target, expanding the Antino gold trend by over 4 kilometers.

For further insights into TSE:FDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.