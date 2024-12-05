Founders Metals Extends Froyo Gold Zone in Suriname

Founders Metals (TSE:FDR) has released an update.
Founders Metals Inc. has reported promising drill results from its Antino Gold Project in Suriname, revealing high-grade gold mineralization and extending the Froyo Gold Zone by 180 meters. The company continues aggressive exploration with additional drilling at the Da Vinci target, expanding the Antino gold trend by over 4 kilometers.
