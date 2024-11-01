News & Insights

Founder Group announces #3.8M new solar EPCC photovoltaic contract

November 01, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Founder Group (FGL), a engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning, EPCC, solutions provider, announced that its subsidiary, Founder Energy Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract to develop a solar power system for a Malaysian higher education institution. This contract encompasses the full development, design, installation, construction, and commissioning of an on-site solar PV system for the institution’s electricity generation and consumption. Valued at approximately $3.8M, the project is expected to be completed within nine months.

