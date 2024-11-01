Founder Group announces #3.8M new solar EPCC photovoltaic contract

Founder Group (FGL), a engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning, EPCC, solutions provider, announced that its subsidiary, Founder Energy Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract to develop a solar power system for a Malaysian higher education institution. This contract encompasses the full development, design, installation, construction, and commissioning of an on-site solar PV system for the institution’s electricity generation and consumption. Valued at approximately $3.8M, the project is expected to be completed within nine months.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.