FOTOgpt.ai: Transforming Photography with AI Innovation

Toggle3D.ai Inc. (TSE:TGGL) has released an update.

Toggle3D.ai has rebranded as FOTOgpt.ai, aiming to revolutionize the photography industry with its cutting-edge AI-powered solutions. The company plans to launch an AI photography studio plugin in December 2024 and a standalone mobile app in early 2025, catering to both professional and casual users. This move highlights FOTOgpt.ai’s commitment to enhancing photo capture, editing, and optimization through advanced technology.

