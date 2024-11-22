News & Insights

Stocks

FOTOgpt.ai: Transforming Photography with AI Innovation

November 22, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toggle3D.ai Inc. (TSE:TGGL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Toggle3D.ai has rebranded as FOTOgpt.ai, aiming to revolutionize the photography industry with its cutting-edge AI-powered solutions. The company plans to launch an AI photography studio plugin in December 2024 and a standalone mobile app in early 2025, catering to both professional and casual users. This move highlights FOTOgpt.ai’s commitment to enhancing photo capture, editing, and optimization through advanced technology.

For further insights into TSE:TGGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.