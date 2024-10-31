News & Insights

Stocks

Fosun High Tech Reports Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip

October 31, 2024 — 07:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fosun International (HK:0656) has released an update.

Fosun High Technology, a subsidiary of Fosun International, reported a slight increase in total assets to 422.6 billion RMB for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. Despite a 2.5% decrease in revenue, the company saw a significant 45.2% rise in profit attributable to the owners, highlighting its resilient financial performance. Investors might find Fosun’s ability to boost profits amid declining revenue noteworthy.

For further insights into HK:0656 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOSUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.