Fosun High Tech Reports Profit Surge Despite Revenue Dip

Fosun International (HK:0656) has released an update.

Fosun High Technology, a subsidiary of Fosun International, reported a slight increase in total assets to 422.6 billion RMB for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. Despite a 2.5% decrease in revenue, the company saw a significant 45.2% rise in profit attributable to the owners, highlighting its resilient financial performance. Investors might find Fosun’s ability to boost profits amid declining revenue noteworthy.

