Fossil Group Appoints Franco Fogliato As CEO

September 04, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) announced the appointment of Franco Fogliato as Chief Executive Officer and Board member, effective September 18, 2024.

He will take over from Jeffrey Boyer, the Interim CEO, who will return to his previous position as Chief Operating Officer and leave the Board of Directors, effective on the same date.

Fogliato brings over 25 years of experience in the consumer industry, and most recently held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer at Salomon, a sports equipment manufacturer under Amer Sports Inc.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $1.17, up 5.40%.

