FOS Capital Ltd has been engaged by Anagenics Limited to assist in restructuring its operations, with Anagenics agreeing to issue 35 million shares to FOS at 1 cent per share, pending shareholder approval. This move is part of Anagenics’ broader strategy to achieve profitability and streamline operations, which has already led to significant cost reductions and improved financial health. FOS Capital, known for its growth in the lighting solutions market, continues to focus on increasing its market share through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

