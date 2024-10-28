FOS Capital’s Ambitious Growth Targets in LED Lighting

FOS Capital Ltd (AU:FOS) has released an update.

FOS Capital Ltd, a leading manufacturer and distributor of commercial LED lighting, has demonstrated impressive growth since its 2021 listing, with annual revenue and EBITDA increasing by 35% and 29% respectively. The company, which remains founder-led, aims to boost its market share from 5% to 15% through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Operating in a fragmented market valued at $500 million, FOS Capital is well-positioned to capitalize on adjacent opportunities worth over $1 billion.

For further insights into AU:FOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.