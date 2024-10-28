News & Insights

FOS Capital’s Ambitious Growth Targets in LED Lighting

October 28, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

FOS Capital Ltd (AU:FOS) has released an update.

FOS Capital Ltd, a leading manufacturer and distributor of commercial LED lighting, has demonstrated impressive growth since its 2021 listing, with annual revenue and EBITDA increasing by 35% and 29% respectively. The company, which remains founder-led, aims to boost its market share from 5% to 15% through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Operating in a fragmented market valued at $500 million, FOS Capital is well-positioned to capitalize on adjacent opportunities worth over $1 billion.

