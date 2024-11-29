News & Insights

Forward Water Technologies Completes Major Business Deal

November 29, 2024 — 06:03 am EST

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSE:FWTC) has released an update.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. has completed a significant business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp., positioning itself for accelerated growth in emerging sectors such as lithium brine processing. This reverse acquisition brings in new board members with substantial financial expertise, enhancing the company’s capital market capabilities.

