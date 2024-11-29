Forward Water Technologies Completes Major Business Deal

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSE:FWTC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Forward Water Technologies Corp. has completed a significant business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp., positioning itself for accelerated growth in emerging sectors such as lithium brine processing. This reverse acquisition brings in new board members with substantial financial expertise, enhancing the company’s capital market capabilities.

For further insights into TSE:FWTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.