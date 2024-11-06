News & Insights

Forward Air names Eric Brandt chief commercial officer

November 06, 2024 — 04:07 pm EST

Forward Air (FWRD) announced that Eric Brandt has joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer to lead its strategic growth plan and business development efforts. Brandt brings a strong track record of driving profitable growth in the logistics space, holding leadership roles at Agility, Panalpina, Kraft Foods and most recently, CEVA Logistics, where he served as Executive Vice President of Business Development. He will lead the combined company’s commercial strategy and accelerate its ongoing mission of sustainable long-term growth. Shawn Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Eric will be a key player in launching the combined company into our next phase of growth. We are well-positioned to be a leader on the global logistics stage, and Eric has the experience and vision to help us get there. His expertise in strategic leadership and large-scale transformation initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our service offerings and deliver outstanding customer experiences. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

