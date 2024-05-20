News & Insights

Markets
FWRD

Forward Air Appoints Jamie Pierson As Interim CFO

May 20, 2024 — 09:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) said it appointed Jamie Pierson as interim Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Pierson succeeds Rebecca Garbrick, who is departing the Company. Garbrick will remain with the Company to assist with the transition.

Pierson joins Forward having most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of MV Transportation, a privately-owned passenger transportation contracting services firm in North America, until January 2024. Prior to joining MV Transportation, Pierson held various senior leadership positions including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ecobat Technologies and YRC Worldwide Inc.

Forward has initiated a search for a CFO with the assistance of an executive search firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FWRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.