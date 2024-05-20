Forward Air Appoints Jamie Pierson As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) said it appointed Jamie Pierson as interim Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Pierson succeeds Rebecca Garbrick, who is departing the Company. Garbrick will remain with the Company to assist with the transition.

Pierson joins Forward having most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of MV Transportation, a privately-owned passenger transportation contracting services firm in North America, until January 2024. Prior to joining MV Transportation, Pierson held various senior leadership positions including Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ecobat Technologies and YRC Worldwide Inc.

Forward has initiated a search for a CFO with the assistance of an executive search firm.

