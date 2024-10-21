Forty Pillars Secures Option Agreement with Abitibi

News & Insights

October 21, 2024 — 02:27 pm EDT

Forty Pillars Mining Corp (TSE:PLLR) has released an update.

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. has announced the initial closing of an option agreement with Abitibi Metals Corp., allowing them to acquire a 100% interest in the Val-d’Or North property in Quebec. As part of the agreement, Forty Pillars has issued 2.5 million common shares to Abitibi and committed to $3 million in qualifying expenditures over two years.

