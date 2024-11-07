Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. Extends Merger Deadline

The latest announcement is out from Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (FRLA) ).
Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation has extended the deadline for its initial business combination by one month, thanks to a $50,590.98 contribution from Water On Demand Inc., the sponsor’s owner. This extension, the first of six potential monthly extensions, increases the trust account funds available by $0.06 per share, offering more time to secure a promising merger. FRLA, a shell company, is focused on finding a suitable business target, aiming to drive significant shareholder value post-combination.
