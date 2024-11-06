Fortuna Silver Mines reports Q3 EPS 16c, consensus 12c

Reports Q3 revenue $274.9M, two estimates $266.0M. Gold equivalent production of 110,820 ounces, compared to 116,570 ounces in Q2 2024. Nine month gold equivalent production of 339,933 ounces, aligned to meet annual guidance of 457 to 497 koz. “In the third quarter, a focus on cost discipline and safe operations allowed Fortuna to capture the benefit of rising metal prices and achieve record attributable earnings of $50.5 million and record operating cash flow before working capital changes of $119.3 million.” said Jorge Ganoza, CEO. Mr. Ganoza continued, “Our mines delivered 110,820 ounces of gold equivalent production at a cash cost per ounce of $1,059 as we remain well positioned to finish the year within our cost and production guidance.” Mr. Ganoza added, “The Company also achieved a key milestone with a positive net cash position at the end of the quarter and we recently renegotiated our credit facility reducing financial costs and providing additional financial flexibility.”

