Fortuna Mining's Q2 Gold Equivalent Production Rises Sequentially

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM produced 71,229 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2025, which marked a 0.2% decrease from the year-ago quarter. However, the reported figure marked an increase of 1.2% from the first quarter of 2025. The GEO for the quarter includes gold production of 61,736 ounces, which increased 10.2% year over year.

FSM’s Q2 Mine Performances

Fortuna Mining completed the sale of its San Jose mine and Yaramoko mine in April and May, respectively. FSM currently has three operating mines in its portfolio.



The Séguéla mine, located in Côte d´Ivoire, contributed 38,186 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2025, down 1% from the prior quarter. It is expected to produce gold in the upper end of the range of 134,000-147,000 ounces in 2025.



At the Lindero mine in Argentina, second-quarter gold production was 23,550 ounces, up 16% sequentially. The annual guidance for the mine is 93,000-105,000 ounces of gold for 2025.



The Caylloma mine in Peru produced 240,621 ounces of silver in the second quarter, lower than the first quarter’s 242,993 ounces. GEO output was 9,493 ounces in the first quarter, lower than the 11,566 ounces in the first quarter of 2024.



Zinc production was around 12.8 million pounds and lead production was 8.9 million pounds. Compared with the previous quarter, zinc production fell slightly and lead production was mostly flat.

Fortuna Mining’s 2025 Guidance

Post the sale of the Yaramoko mine in May 2025, the company updated its 2025 outlook.



FSM expects gold equivalent production of 309,000-339,000 ounces for 2025, down from the prior stated range of 380,000-422,000 ounces. The updated midpoint reflects a year-over-year dip of 18%.



FSM’s 2025 all-in sustaining cost is now expected to be within $1,670 to $1,765 per GEO compared with $1,550 to $1,680. This increase primarily reflects the exclusion of the Yaramoko mine’s contribution.

FSM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Fortuna Mining have gained 21.3% in the past year against the industry’s 0.1% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q2 Preliminary Results of Other Mining Stocks

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.9 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces in the second quarter of 2025. The figure includes 3.7 million silver ounces and 33,865 gold ounces. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 48% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 76% surge in silver production.



In January 2025, First Majestic completed the acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc., gaining a 70% interest in the high-quality and long-life Cerro Los Gatos Silver underground mine. This deal solidified AG’s position as an intermediate primary silver producer. Total silver production in the second quarter included a contribution of 1.5 million ounces from Cerro Los Gatos.



Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 2.5 million silver equivalent ounces in the second quarter of 2025. This reflected a 17% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation.



Consolidated silver production was up 13% year over year to 1,483,736 ounces. However, gold production in the quarter was down 26% year over year to 7,755 ounces.

Fortuna Mining’s Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

FSM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Another top-ranked stock from the basic materials space is Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.27 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 53.4%. Carpenter Technology’s shares surged 111% last year.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.