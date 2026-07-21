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Fortum Q2 Net Profit Rises

July 21, 2026 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fortum (FORTUM.HE) reported that its second quarter net profit after non-controlling interests totaled 109 million euros, compared to 104 million euros in the prior period. Earnings per share remained stable at 0.12 euros for both periods. Comparable operating profit declined to 106 million euros from 115 million euros due to lower achieved power prices. Comparable earnings per share decreased to 0.08 euros from 0.09 euros. Reported sales increased to 1.12 billion euros from 974 million euros.

"Our second-quarter results for the Group and the Generation segment decreased from last year, reflecting the lower achieved power price and higher fixed costs. The achieved power price decreased, mainly due to lower physical value creation," said President and CEO Markus Rauramo.

At last close on Helsinki, Fortum shares were trading at 19.86 euros, down 0.13%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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