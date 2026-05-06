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Fortis Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

May 06, 2026 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) released earnings for first quarter of C$562 million

The company's earnings came in at C$562 million, or C$0.99 per share. This compares with C$558 million, or C$1.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to C$3.403 billion from C$3.338 billion last year.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$562 Mln. vs. C$558 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.99 vs. C$1.00 last year. -Revenue: C$3.403 Bln vs. C$3.338 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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