Fortis Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$396 million, or C$0.78 per share. This compares with C$384 million, or C$0.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to C$2.931 billion from C$2.815 billion last year.

Fortis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$396 Mln. vs. C$384 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.78 vs. C$0.76 last year. -Revenue: C$2.931 Bln vs. C$2.815 Bln last year.

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