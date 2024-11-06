Fortis downgraded to Market Perform on valuation at Raymond James

Raymond James last night downgraded Fortis (FTS) to Market Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of C$61 following the “solid” Q3 report. The firm is balancing the company’s positive longer term opportunities with the recent strong performance in the stock. It cites valuation for the downgrade.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.