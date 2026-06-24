Is Fortinet Stock Poised for Strong Growth With AI-Driven Security?

Fortinet FTNT is further leaning into artificial intelligence as a growth lever, having launched FortiSOC, a unified, cloud-delivered security operations center platform powered by agentic AI. The move raises the question of whether this AI-driven push can translate into sustained stock momentum. FortiSOC consolidates six security operations functions, including SIEM, SOAR, behavioral analytics, threat intelligence and identity threat detection, into a single SaaS console. Its centerpiece, FortiAI-Assist, autonomously investigates and correlates alerts, generates playbooks and coordinates response actions across thousands of multivendor tools using Model Context Protocol-based agent coordination, while keeping human analysts in oversight roles. The launch builds on AI-focused SecOps innovations previewed at the company's Accelerate 2026 event, positioning Fortinet to compete in the expanding market for AI-assisted threat detection as attackers themselves increasingly weaponize AI.



This AI expansion follows a financially strong first quarter wherein revenues reached $1.85 billion, up 20% year over year, while product revenues jumped 41% to $645 million. Billings, an indicator of forward demand, rose 31% to $2.09 billion. Profitability metrics were equally robust: non-GAAP operating margin hit a first-quarter record of 35.8%, non-GAAP earnings per share grew 41% to 82 cents, and the company generated record operating cash flow of $1.08 billion and free cash flow of $1.01 billion. An increasingly complex threat environment, intensified by AI, alongside new platform differentiators like FortiOS 8.0 and FortiASIC technology, were cited as demand drivers behind this growth.



On the back of this performance, Fortinet raised its full-year 2026 guidance, now projecting revenues between $7.71 billion and $7.87 billion and non-GAAP operating margin of 33% to 36%. Whether FortiSOC converts into durable subscription growth, however, remains to be tested against execution risk, AI-related competitive pressure and the company's ability to turn previewed innovations into sustained billings momentum in the coming quarters.

Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks Push Their Own Agentic AI Bets

Fortinet is not alone in racing toward agentic AI security. Microsoft MSFT has built Security Copilot into an agentic SOC layer across Defender, Sentinel and Purview, alongside Agent 365, a control plane to govern AI agents that became generally available last month. Palo Alto Networks PANW has taken a similar path through Prisma AIRS 3.0, designed to secure the full agentic AI lifecycle, reinforced by its 2026 acquisitions of Portkey and Koi to govern and protect autonomous agents. While Microsoft leans on platform-wide integration and Palo Alto Networks emphasizes lifecycle and identity security, both illustrate how agentic AI has become a central competitive battleground alongside Fortinet in cybersecurity.

FTNT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Fortinet shares have lost 20.4% in the past six-month period, underperforming the Zacks Security industry’s 9.8% decline and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 22.1% growth.

FTNT’s 6-Month Price Performance





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From a valuation standpoint, FTNT appears overvalued, trading at a price-to-book ratio of 84.98, higher than the sector's average of 21.7. The company carries a Value Score of D.

FTNT’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortinet’s earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share for 2026, which implies year-over-year growth of 13.5%.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Fortinet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.