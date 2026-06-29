Is Fortinet Stock Attractive With FortiGate and Cloud Platform Growth?

Fortinet's FTNT push to expand its FortiGate hardware lineup and cloud-delivered security operations platform is reigniting investor attention on the cybersecurity firm's growth runway. The company recently widened its FortiGate G Series with the 3500G and 400G models, built on its proprietary NP7 and SP5 processors and running FortiOS 8.0, the operating system introduced in March 2026 with AI-driven security, SASE and quantum-safe capabilities.



The FortiGate 3500G targets high-density data centers, delivering 595 Gbps of firewall throughput and support for 179 million concurrent sessions, while consuming just 1.6 watts per Gbps of throughput. The FortiGate 400G, aimed at enterprise edges, offers 164 Gbps of firewall throughput and 28 million concurrent sessions. On the cloud side, Fortinet in June 2026 launched FortiSOC, a unified, cloud-delivered security operations platform that consolidates six SOC functions into a single SaaS experience with embedded agentic AI for alert investigation and response.



These product moves followed a strong first quarter. Revenues grew 20% year over year to $1.85 billion, with product revenues increasing 41% to $645 million and billings rising 31% to $2.09 billion. GAAP operating margin came in at 31%, non-GAAP operating margin at 36%, and non-GAAP EPS rose 41% to 82 cents, alongside record free cash flow of $1.01 billion. Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to roughly 15% year-over-year growth, with full-year revenues now expected between $7.71 billion and $7.87 billion and non-GAAP operating margin guided to 33-36%.



The growth narrative isn't without friction. Product revenue strength reflects a hardware refresh cycle that can be lumpy, and the FortiSOC rollout currently spans only the U.S. and EMEA at launch, with broader regional expansion planned through 2026 — meaning near-term cloud contribution remains modest relative to the installed base. FortiSOC also layers onto, rather than replaces, existing tools like FortiAnalyzer and FortiSIEM, raising questions about how quickly customers migrate. Even so, the combination of differentiated ASIC-based hardware economics and an expanding SaaS security-operations footprint gives Fortinet two distinct growth levers heading into the back half of 2026, with execution against raised guidance the next test for the stock.

How Rivals Palo Alto Networks and Check Point Compare

On the same firewall-and-cloud-SOC theme, Palo Alto Networks PANW and Check Point Software CHKP offer contrasting benchmarks. Palo Alto Networks posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $2.6 billion, up 15% year over year, with product revenues up 22%, while its Cortex XSIAM cloud SOC platform helped drive next-generation security ARR up 33% to $6.33 billion. Check Point, by contrast, reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $668 million, up just 5%, with security subscriptions rising 11% to $323 million, as weaker firewall appliance revenues tied to go-to-market execution changes weighed on results. Against Palo Alto Networks' faster cloud-platform ARR growth and Check Point's appliance-driven softness, Fortinet's FortiGate hardware gains and FortiSOC launch position it between the two on execution.

FTNT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Fortinet shares have gained 88.5% in the past six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Security industry and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 48.4% and 11.6%, respectively.

FTNT’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, FTNT appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, higher than the sector's average of 23.39. The company carries a Value Score of F.

FTNT’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortinet’s earnings is pegged at $3.13 per share for 2026, which implies year-over-year growth of 13.41%.

Fortinet, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortinet, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortinet, Inc. Quote

Fortinet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.