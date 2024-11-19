News & Insights

Stocks

Fortinet price target raised to $97 from $82 at RBC Capital

November 19, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Dan Bergstrom raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $97 from $82 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Analyst Day presentation did a good job in highlighting its opportunity, customer journey across Secure Networking, Unified SASE and Ai-Drive SecOps, and potential product refresh while offering medium term targets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The outlook was somewhat mixed vs. investor expectations and given the presented compelling opportunity, though the firm will look for initial 2025 guidance early next year for a better sense around how revenue/margins likely build to the Rule of 45 going forward, RBC adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.