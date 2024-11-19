Fortinet price target raised to $97 from $82 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Dan Bergstrom raised the firm’s price target on Fortinet (FTNT) to $97 from $82 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Analyst Day presentation did a good job in highlighting its opportunity, customer journey across Secure Networking, Unified SASE and Ai-Drive SecOps, and potential product refresh while offering medium term targets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The outlook was somewhat mixed vs. investor expectations and given the presented compelling opportunity, though the firm will look for initial 2025 guidance early next year for a better sense around how revenue/margins likely build to the Rule of 45 going forward, RBC adds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.