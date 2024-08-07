Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Sales Rise Y/Y

Fortinet Inc. FTNT reported strong second-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.



Fortinet reported second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 57 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.02%. The bottom line climbed 50% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 38 cents per share.



Total revenues of $1.43 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.31% and improved 10.9% year over year, driven by strong growth in services revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Segment-wise, Product revenues declined 4.4% year over year to $451.9 million, primarily due to a tough comparison. Product revenues grew 17.9% in the prior-year period, benefiting from the drawdown of backlog. Software license revenues increased 26% and represented a high teens percentage of product revenues.



Combined revenues from software license and software service, such as cloud and SaaS security solutions, increased 32% and represented an annual revenue run rate approaching $800 million.



Services revenues climbed 19.8% to $982.4 million, primarily driven by more than 36% growth from Unified SASE and SecOps. Services revenues accounted for 68.5% of total revenues.



Billings were flat year over year at $1.54 billion. The performance was due to the difficult year-earlier comparison created by the backlog contributions to billings that occurred in the year-ago quarter.



For the second quarter, Unified SASE accounted for 23% of total billings. Fortinet’s Security Operations solutions, which are better integrated and automated together than competitors, accounted for 10% of total billings. Initially launched as part of FortiSIEM and FortiSOAR, the GenAI technology, FortiAI, is being deployed across both networking and security products. Secure Networking accounted for 67% of total billings.



Larger enterprises are proving to be the company’s largest customer segment, with large and mid-enterprises representing 86% and 82% of SecOps and Unified SASE billings.



As of Jun 30, 2024, deferred revenues were $5.9 billion, up 15% year over year.



Geographically, the Middle East and Africa region registered the highest top-line growth with a 10.9% increase. The America region and the Asia Pacific region rose 10.9% and 10%, respectively.

Margins

The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 360 basis points (bps) year over year to 81.5% in the second quarter of 2024. Service gross margins of 88.6% were up 240 bps as service revenue growth outpaced labor cost increases and benefited from the mix shift toward higher-margin FortiGuard security subscriptions. Product gross margins were 66% as the company witnessed margin pressure related to inventory levels and the transition to a more normalized demand environment.



Non-GAAP operating income was $503.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Fortinet exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.3 billion, up from the $3 billion reported at the end of the first quarter of 2024.



During the reported quarter, FTNT generated operating and free cash flows of $342 million and $318.9 million, respectively.

Guidance

Fortinet estimates third-quarter revenues in the range of $1.445-$1.505 billion. Billings are estimated in the band of $1.53-$1.6 billion.



The non-GAAP gross margin is expected in the range of 79-80%, while the non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 30.5% and 31.5%. Non-GAAP EPS is projected in the band of 56-58 cents. The company expects a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17% for the third quarter and diluted shares outstanding between 767 million and 777 million.



For 2024, FTNT predicts revenues in the range of $5.8-$5.9 billion. Services revenues are projected in the range of $3.975-$4.025 billion. Billings are expected in the band of $6.4-$6.6 billion.



The non-GAAP gross margin and operating margin are expected between 79-80% and 30-31.5%, respectively. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated between $2.13 and $2.19. It forecasts a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17% and a diluted share count between 767 million and 777 million.

