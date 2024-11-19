Fortinet (FTNT) and Nvidia (NVDA) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Style Score for Value. This week he has two stocks that have B’s for Growth and F’s for Value. Both are tech names and one of the is reporting tomorrow after the close.

Fortinet FTNT is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and it has a B for Growth and an F for Value. The company is an internet software focused on the cybersecurity. Many people confused this stock for the multi-player shooter game that goes by a similar name… but they are not related. One take away from the video is the idea of end of year budget flush, which could be a driver of revenue growth for this stock.

In the video Brian speaks to the growth for this company and discusses the idea of contracts containing escalators to help consistently show revenue growth. The valuation is a little stiff here with a 42x forward earnings multiple but as long as the growth continues and the company continues to improve the margin profile the stock should be fine. .

Next up is Nvidia NVDA Which is also a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and also sports the growth divergence with a B for Growth and an F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. Nvidia (NVDA) is reporting tomorrow after the close and investors want to hear some progress on the Blackwell chipset that is the latest and greatest from this chip juggernaut.

In the video Brian speaks to a singular data point that admittedly carries little to no value… or does it? The company is said to be working on quantum computing and they just announced a deal with another company in the quantum computing space. That could be a tell… or it could be a whole lot of nothing.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

As a Buckeye, Brian will be rooting for his Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday when they play the Indiana Hoosiers. Its been 36 years since the Hoosiers have beaten the Buckeyes, and Brian is a little worried about the game, so make sure you cheer for his team.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.