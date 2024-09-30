Fortinet Cyber Skills Program on Track: Time to Buy the Stock Now?

Fortinet FTNT, a leading player in the cybersecurity industry, recently made it to the headlines with its continued efforts to address the critical shortage of skilled professionals in the field. The company's proactive approach to tackling one of the sector's most pressing challenges demonstrates not only strategic foresight but also a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.



The company announced significant progress in its mission to address the cybersecurity skills shortage through its Training Institute programs. As part of the company’s commitment to closing the cyber workforce gap, Fortinet pledged to train 1 million people in cybersecurity by the end of 2026. Through the Fortinet Training Institute programs, it has made significant strides toward this goal. With more than half a million people having been trained since the 5-year span pledge was announced, Fortinet is on track to meet this commitment by the end of 2026. By investing in education and training programs, the company not only bolstered its own talent pipeline but also positioned itself as an industry leader committed to solving systemic challenges. Fortinet has seen its stock surge an impressive 32.3% year to date, outpacing the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 23.7% and many of its tech sector peers.

Fortinet Tackles Cyber Skills Gap: Market Domination Ahead?

This announcement comes amid a growing focus on digital security, as organizations worldwide grapple with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. The cybersecurity skills gap has been a persistent challenge for the tech industry, with demand for qualified professionals far outstripping supply. Fortinet's initiatives, which likely include training programs, partnerships with educational institutions, and internal talent development, demonstrate a strategic long-term vision. By investing in cultivating a skilled workforce, Fortinet is not only addressing an industry-wide problem but also potentially securing its future talent pipeline.



The company's efforts to address the skill gap could also lead to improved operational efficiencies. By potentially reducing hiring costs and time-to-productivity for new employees, Fortinet may be able to allocate more resources toward research and development, further cementing its technological edge.



The company's strategic positioning and innovative approach have set the stage for robust growth in a rapidly expanding cybersecurity market, which is projected to reach $500.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a Grand View Research report. This sustained growth in the sector could provide a favorable backdrop for Fortinet's continued expansion.



As organizations worldwide prioritize their digital defenses, demand for comprehensive security solutions is expected to surge. Fortinet's broad product portfolio and growing expertise pool put it in an excellent position to capitalize on this trend. The company's FortiOS operating system and Security Fabric architecture have been well-received in the market, offering integrated protection across various digital environments. This holistic approach addresses the complexities of modern cybersecurity challenges, incorporating key products such as the FortiGate next-generation firewall, FortiWeb Web Application Firewall and FortiMail Email Security solutions.



Investors should also consider Fortinet's potential for expansion into emerging technologies such as AI-powered FortiGuard Labs and FortiAI, a GenAI assistant that enhances threat investigation and simplifies network management. These advancements, combined with the scalability and performance of Fortinet's products, have garnered trust from enterprises, service providers and government organizations worldwide.



The company's investment in skill development is likely to accelerate innovation in these areas, potentially opening new revenue streams and market opportunities. Fortinet projects 2024 revenues between $5.8 billion and $5.9 billion and non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 30-31.5%. Non-GAAP earnings per share is anticipated between $2.13 and $2.19.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.85 billion, suggesting 10.2% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings has moved north by 1% to $2.03 per share over the past 30 days.



Fortinet's Dual Challenge: Rivalry and Rich Valuation

Fortinet operates in a fiercely competitive cybersecurity market, contending with industry giants like Palo Alto Networks PANW, Check Point Software Technologies CHKP and Cisco Systems CSCO. These rivals offer comprehensive security solutions and maintain aggressive innovation strategies, potentially challenging Fortinet's market position and growth prospects. The intense competition could impact Fortinet's pricing power and market share in the long term.



Valuation-wise, Fortinet's premium pricing is evident. Its trailing 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 10.77 is way ahead of the Zacks Internet Software industry average of 3.27. This elevated valuation suggests high growth expectations from investors but also implies increased risk.

Conclusion

While all investments carry risk and thorough due diligence is always recommended, Fortinet's current trajectory makes a compelling case for considering its stock. The company's combination of strong financials, market leadership and strategic initiatives to address industry-wide challenges suggests that now could indeed be an opportune time to invest in Fortinet. As the cybersecurity sector continues to evolve and expand, Fortinet appears well-equipped to not just participate in this growth but to drive it, potentially rewarding investors who recognize this opportunity early. Fortinet currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

