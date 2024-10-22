Fortinet and Crowdstrike team on protection from endpoint to firewall

CrowdStrike (CRWD) announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet (FTNT) to unify best-in-class endpoint and firewall protection. By integrating AI-native endpoint security from the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform and Fortinet’s FortiGate next-generation firewalls NGFW customers and partners gain the flexibility, visibility and security across networks, applications and endpoints to stop breaches…”Two of cybersecurity’s leading companies partnering, each with a world-class channel ecosystem, creates a powerful combination that benefits everyone involved,” said Jay McBain, chief analyst at Canalys. “The CrowdStrike and Fortinet partnership is a win for customers, who gain access to a multi-layer network and endpoint security, and a win for partners, who now have even greater opportunities to deliver value and drive growth.” “Presidio is committed to protecting global customers with the world’s most advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said Justin Tibbs, vice president, cybersecurity, Presidio. “Today, that means best-of-breed technologies that seamlessly integrate and serve as a force multiplier to each other’s capabilities, supercharging the security services provider toolkit. CrowdStrike and Fortinet are the validated leaders in their respective fields, and we’re thrilled to offer this powerful combination of AI-native endpoint and next-generation firewall protection.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.