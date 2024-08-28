Fortescue FY24 Earnings & Revenues Improve Y/Y on Higher Prices

Fortescue Ltd. FSUGY reported underlying earnings per share of $1.85 for fiscal 2024 (ended June 30, 2024), up 3% from $1.80 in fiscal 2023.

Underlying net income was $5.68 billion, up 3% from fiscal 2023, driven by an increase in average hematite prices. It was the third-highest earnings in Fortescue’s history.

FSUGY’s Revenues Rise on Higher Prices

Operating revenues rose 8% year over year to $18.2 billion. The figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.3 billion.

Fortescue reported shipments of 191.6 million tons (Mt), flat with the prior fiscal. Hematite average prices rose 9% year over year to $103.01 per dry metric ton (dmt).

Fortescue’s EBITDA Increases 7%

Hematite C1 costs (unit operating costs of mining, processing, rail and port, including allocation of direct administration charges and production overheads) were $18.24 per wet metric ton (wmt), 4% higher than fiscal 2023. Higher labor rates and mine plan-driven cost escalation led to higher costs. Fortescue’s continued focus on cost control offset some of the impact.

Fortescue’s underlying EBITDA was $10.71 billion, up 7% from $9.96 billion in the last fiscal year as higher revenues offset the increase in costs. The underlying EBITDA margin was 59%, in line with fiscal 2023.

FSUGY’s Cash Position in FY24

Net cash flow from operating activities was $7.9 billion compared with $7.4 billion in fiscal 2023. Free cash flow increased 16% year over year to $5.1 billion, the second highest in the company’s history. Fortescue ended fiscal 2024 with cash on hand of $4.9 billion and net debt of $0.5 billion.

Fortescue declared a final dividend of AUD$0.89 per share (60 cents). Including its interim dividend, the total dividend declared for fiscal 2024 is AUD$1.97 ($134), translating to a 70% payout of FSUGY’s net profit after tax. This is consistent with its target of maintaining a payout in the range of 50- 80% of net profit after tax.

Fortescue’s Guidance for FY25

Fortescue projects iron ore shipments to be in the range of 190-200 mt on a 100% basis. C1 cost for hematite is projected to be between $18.50 and $19.75 per wmt.

Fortescue’s Peer Performance

BHP Group BHP reported a 2% year-over-year increase in underlying attributable profit from continuing operations at $13.7 billion for fiscal 2024 (ended June 30, 2024). BHP’s underlying earnings per share were $2.70 compared with $2.65 in fiscal 2023. Earnings per American Depositary Share were $5.39, higher than $5.30 in the previous fiscal year.

The growth was driven by higher prices and sales volumes in BHP’s iron ore and copper operations, productivity initiatives, cost discipline and favorable raw material costs. This offset the impact of lower energy coal and nickel prices and higher labor costs on profits. Revenues for fiscal 2024 totaled $55.7 billion, 3.4% higher than the prior fiscal year.

Price Performance of FSUGY Stock

In the past year, shares of Fortescue have fallen 5.9% compared with the industry’s 4.5% decline.

FSUGY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Fortescue currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

