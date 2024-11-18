Fort Products enters agreement with digital developer for AI-based app

Jeffs’ Brands (JFBR)’ Fort Products has entered into an agreement with a digital developer for the development of an innovative AI-based mobile application for pest control solutions offered by Fort. The mobile application will offer users a comprehensive pest control solution, utilizing advanced AI technology for pest identification and tailored treatment recommendations. It is expected that the mobile application will be available to customers during the first half of 2025. Key features of the app will include: AI-Powered Identification: To identify pests and receive instant insights. Personalized Solutions: Recommendations for natural, chemical, and DIY pest control methods. Product Suggestions: Fort-managed recommendations to enhance user outcomes. Cross-Platform Support: Compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Admin Panel: Enables Fort to dynamically manage product offerings.

