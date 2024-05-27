News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Expands Equity Offerings

May 27, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited announced the issuance of 150 million new performance rights, with the issue date set for October 4, 2024. This move is part of the company’s latest financial activities aimed at expanding its unquoted equity securities. Investors and market analysts are keeping a close eye on the implications of this significant issue for the company’s future.

