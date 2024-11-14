Forrestania Resources Director Acquires 2.4 Million Shares

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced a significant change in director John Hannaford’s interest, with the acquisition of 2.4 million shares valued at $30,000. This move highlights potential confidence in the company’s future prospects as no shares were disposed of. Investors may find this transaction noteworthy as it reflects internal optimism within the company’s leadership.

