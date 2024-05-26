News & Insights

Forrestania Resources Announces Shareholder Webinar

May 26, 2024

Forrestania Resources Limited (AU:FRS) has released an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited invites its shareholders to an informative webinar on May 28, 2024, where the company’s Chairman and Vendor will unveil details about a new acquisition, followed by a Q&A session. The company, known for its exploration activities in Western Australia and Quebec, Canada, is actively exploring for lithium, gold, nickel, and other minerals, leveraging its strategically positioned projects in rich mining regions.

