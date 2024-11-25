Formula One reaches agreement with GM for 11th team in 2026

Liberty Formula One (FWONA) announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with General Motors (GM) to support bringing GM/Cadillac as the 11th team to the Formula 1 grid in 2026. “Formula 1 has maintained a dialogue with General Motors, and its partners at TWG Global, regarding the viability of an entry following the commercial assessment and decision made by Formula 1 in January 2024.Over the course of this year, they have achieved operational milestones and made clear their commitment to brand the eleventh team GM/Cadillac, and that GM will enter as an engine supplier at a later time. Formula 1 is therefore pleased to move forward with this application process and will provide further updates in due course,” the company said in a statement.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FWONA:
- Liberty Media Announces Leadership Change and Strategic Shift
- Liberty Media announces plan to split off Liberty Live Group
- Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei to step down
- Liberty Formula One price target raised to $81 from $72 at TD Cowen
- Liberty Media’s Q3 2024 Highlights: Earnings and Strategic Moves
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.