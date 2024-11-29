FormFactor Stock Plunges 10% in a Month: What Should You Do Now?

FormFactor’s FORM shares have lost 10.3% in the past month, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 0.2%. It has also underperformed the Zacks Electronics- Semiconductors industry and peers, including Ambarella AMBA, Marvell Technology MRVL and Impinj PI.



Over the same time frame, shares of Ambarella and Marvell Technology have gained 22.5% and 9%, respectively. Shares of Impinj and the industry declined 1.3% and 6.4%, respectively.



FormFactor's recent negative share price movement has been driven by weak guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company expects its fourth-quarter revenues to fall below expectations, mainly due to an anticipated decrease in demand for Foundry and Logic probe cards. This highlights the company's potential challenges in sustaining consistent growth.



FormFactor expects fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $190 million (+/- $5 million), with a slight increase in DRAM and systems segment revenues, slightly offset by a decrease in Foundry and Logic. Its fourth-quarter revenue guidance depicts a sequential decline of 8.6%.

On a non-GAAP basis, FORM expects earnings of 29 cents (+/- 4 cents) per share. The bottom-line expectations depict a significant quarter-over-quarter decline of 17.1%.

Everything not so Gloomy for FormFactor

The growing demand for FormFactor’s solutions in advanced packaging and wafer-level chip testing is fueled by the growing adoption of AI, 5G and automotive applications. Also, expansion into new customer segments and FORM’s focus on developing innovative products indicate that the company is setting itself up for continued success.



FormFactor's involvement in co-packaged optics using silicon photonics presents a promising opportunity, particularly in collaboration with key customers in the data-center sector. The company has been leveraging its advanced measurement systems, such as the CM300 and SUMMIT200 engineering probers, along with its proprietary FEROS optical probes, to support these next-generation technologies.



Steady revenue growth in established markets like the United States and emerging markets such as Taiwan, China, Singapore and South Korea shows that FormFactor has a diversified revenue base and is less reliant on any single market.

FormFactor’s Solid Financial Health

The company maintains strong cash flow and a healthy balance sheet, providing flexibility for future strategic investments or acquisitions. Cash generated from operating activities was $26.7 million and its cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $354.5 million. The free cash flow was $20 million in the third quarter, which was led by higher non-cash expenses of $2.4 million and a $3.1 million reduction in working capital outflows.

FormFactor’s Valuation and Zacks Rank

FORM indicates a stretched valuation at this moment, as implied by a Value score of D. FormFactor’s ongoing expansion into new customer segments with its commitment to innovation in the semiconductor manufacturing sector makes the company a compelling long-term investment option. However, considering its stretched valuation multiple as depicted from the Zacks Value Style Score of D, this is advisable to wait for a better entry point.



FormFactor carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

