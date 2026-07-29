FORM Builds AI Testing Capacity Through Keystone Pact: What's Ahead?

FormFactor FORM recently announced an expanded partnership with Keystone Microtech, under which it is expected to strengthen FORM’s ability to serve rapidly growing semiconductor-testing requirements across AI, high-performance computing, advanced packaging, memory and high-speed connectivity. FormFactor will retain responsibility for its proprietary probe-card technologies, while Keystone Microtech will provide design, assembly, testing, repair and distribution support for designated products. This complementary structure should allow FormFactor to increase manufacturing scalability without compromising ownership of its intellectual property, patents or technical know-how.



The partnership also expands FormFactor’s operational presence in Taiwan, one of the world’s most important semiconductor manufacturing hubs. Keystone’s local assembly, repair and customer-support capabilities should shorten response times, improve service availability and help the company support faster customer production ramps. This is particularly important because probe cards are customized for individual chip designs and must be delivered within tight customer schedules. FormFactor has emphasized that first-time-right execution, rapid cycle times and reliable production support are major barriers to entry in the probe-card market.



The collaboration should also support FormFactor’s capacity expansion as demand grows across HBM, GPUs, custom ASICs and networking devices. The company believes its position across both Foundry & Logic and DRAM testing provides an advantage as custom HBM increasingly combines logic functionality with memory technology. FormFactor’s prospects are supported by increasing test intensity and complexity in advanced semiconductor architectures. As more chips are combined through advanced packaging, manufacturers must test individual die more thoroughly before integration to avoid expensive yield losses. FormFactor expects this trend to increase demand for higher-performance probe cards capable of handling greater parallelism, tighter pitches, higher power levels and faster data rates.



The company expects second-quarter 2026 earnings to be 61 cents (+/- 4 cents) per share. FormFactor expects second-quarter 2026 revenues to be $240 million (+/- $5 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been steady at 61 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 125.93% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $240.11 million, indicating an increase of 22.63% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

FORM Faces Tough Competition

FormFactor is facing significant competition from the likes of Teradyne TER and Cohu COHU.



Teradyne’s leadership in automated test equipment (ATE) is a key catalyst. As AI chip production accelerates, Teradyne’s UltraFLEX and UltraFLEXplus platforms are widely used to test high-performance GPUs, AI accelerators, networking processors and advanced data center semiconductors from leading chipmakers. The company continues to benefit from rising test complexity as larger AI processors require more sophisticated and longer testing cycles. Teradyne’s strong relationships with major semiconductor manufacturers and a broad installed base make it a key player in AI semiconductor manufacturing.



Cohu’s offering of semiconductor test handlers, contactors, interface products and inspection solutions that support the production of AI processors, networking chips and high-performance computing devices has been a major driver. The company has been expanding its capabilities in advanced packaging and high-performance test applications, enabling customers to improve throughput, automation and yield as AI semiconductor complexity continues to increase. Cohu's broad portfolio allows it to participate across multiple stages of semiconductor testing, particularly in high-volume manufacturing environments.

FORM’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of FormFactor have appreciated 58.2% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 8.9%.

FORM Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The FORM stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 33.82X compared with the broader sector’s 20.44X. FormFactor has a Value Score of F.

FORM’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FORM’s 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $2.40 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 84.62% growth from 2025’s reported figure.



FormFactor, Inc. Price and Consensus

FormFactor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FormFactor, Inc. Quote

FormFactor currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.