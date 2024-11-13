Forian reports Q3 EPS (1c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 revenue $4.7M, consensus $4.81M…Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $0.2 million, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year…Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at September 30 totaled $49.4 million “While this quarter’s revenue remained steady, our team’s commitment to driving long-term value has resulted in progress in our strategic vision. The addition of Kyber Data Science enhances the momentum we are building to position us well to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustained success for our stakeholders,” stated Max Wygod, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Forian (FORA).

