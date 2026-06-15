Forget AI for a Moment, This Homebuilder Is Stealing the Show

For what feels like the first time in months, the hottest trade in the market might not be an AI stock. Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL), the luxury homebuilder, closed last week around $148, up about 20% since its earnings report in the back half of May. For context, over the same period, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, while some of the AI darlings that had been leading the market higher, like NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), have shed more than 10%.

That's a stark divergence, and it comes after weeks of seemingly relentless gains across the AI and chip space. Investors appear to be taking profits on the year's most crowded trades and rotating into traditional names that have been left behind.

If that's a trend with legs, then few stocks look better positioned to benefit than Toll Brothers. The company has fresh earnings momentum, a wave of analyst upgrades behind it, and a valuation that seems to belong to a different market entirely. Let's jump in and take a closer look below.

The Earnings Report That Lit the Fuse

The rally didn't come out of nowhere. Toll Brothers delivered a strong earnings report last month, beating expectations and raising its full-year guidance, reminding investors just how well the underlying business has been performing while the market's attention was elsewhere.

Management leaned into the company's unique position as "the nation's leading builder of luxury homes," with operations spanning dozens of markets and a customer base of affluent buyers who are far less sensitive to economic wobbles than the average house hunter. That positioning has been a quiet superpower for years, and it's once again showing up in the numbers.

The shareholder return story is just as compelling. The company has been aggressively buying back its own stock, which is always a good sign, and has recently raised its quarterly dividend as well. In other words, you have a business firing on all cylinders with a management that’s confident enough in its trajectory to be buying back its stock.

The Valuation Still Screams Bargain

Here's where the opportunity gets especially interesting for those of us on the sidelines weighing it up. Despite the recent surge, Toll Brothers shares are still trading at the same level as almost two years ago, with a notably weak start to the year before the earnings report turned things around.

The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 11 underlines the point. In a market where investors have been paying 50, 100, or even several hundred times earnings for AI exposure, a profitable, dividend-raising market leader trading at 10 times earnings looks like something close to a bargain. In fact, you'd be forgiven for wondering how it stayed this cheap for this long.

The answer, of course, is that the market simply hasn't been paying attention to anything outside of AI. That's precisely what makes the current rotation so significant. If even a fraction of the capital that's been flowing into semis in recent weeks starts looking for a new home, quality names like this could be the first port of call.

Analysts Are Piling In

Making the opportunity even more attractive is the fact that the analyst community has also been leaning into the upside potential. BTIG Research, for example, upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy earlier this week, echoing similarly bullish updates from UBS, Benchmark, and Argus this month already. That's a notable cluster of upgrades landing in a very short window, and it tells you the smart money is starting to position for exactly the scenario playing out right now.

Argus's update in particular is worth highlighting. Its $170 price target implies more than 15% upside from where the stock is currently trading, and that's on top of the 20% gain already logged since last month’s earnings. For a stock that had spent most of the year trending down, that kind of shift is hard to ignore expectations.

A Rotation Worth Taking Seriously

Of course, none of this is to say the AI trade is finished. The technology story driving those stocks remains genuinely transformational, and pullbacks of the kind we're seeing right now have so far proven temporary. But markets move in cycles of enthusiasm, and after months of one-way traffic into AI names, a period of rebalancing was always likely.

The question for investors is where that rebalancing capital flows, and Toll Brothers makes a strong case for itself as a major beneficiary. A market-leading brand that’s beating estimates, raising guidance, running aggressive buybacks, and increasing its dividend, while trading with a P/E ratio of just 10, is a rare combination at the best of times. While the price action in the AI space is telling investors to be careful, everything about Toll Brothers is telling them to take a closer look.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.