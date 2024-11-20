Forge Resources’ Milestone and Strategic Appointments

Forge Resources (TSE:FRG) has released an update.

Forge Resources Corp has reached a significant milestone with the groundbreaking of the decline portal at the La Estrella coal project in Colombia, marking a new phase in their strategic growth. The company also strengthened its leadership team by appointing two experienced mining professionals to enhance project development. These developments underscore Forge’s commitment to advancing their underground exploration and creating value for shareholders.

