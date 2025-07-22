Forestar Group Inc. Reports Decline In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $32.9 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $38.7 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.6% to $390.5 million from $318.4 million last year.

Forestar Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

