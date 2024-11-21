Foresta Group’s Major Stake in Leaf Resources

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.
Leaf Resources Limited has announced that Foresta Group Holdings Limited has become a substantial holder, acquiring a significant 18.37% voting power with 432,650,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition underscores potential strategic moves by Foresta Group, attracting the attention of stock enthusiasts and financial market observers.
