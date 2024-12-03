Foresta Group Offers New Shares Amid Trading Changes

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.

Foresta Group Holdings Limited has launched a Cleansing Prospectus to offer up to 1,000 shares at a price of $0.005 each, aiming to raise $5 before expenses. The prospectus is primarily designed to remove trading restrictions on previously issued securities and is targeted towards investors looking for speculative opportunities. Investors are advised to consult professionals due to the highly speculative nature of the securities.

