Foresta Group Expands Investment with New Share Offering

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.
Foresta Group Holdings Limited has announced an increase in its placement size by $50,000, raising a total of $1.15 million through the issuance of 230 million new shares at $0.005 each. This move, involving sophisticated investors and company directors, includes a free unlisted option for each share, exercisable at $0.02 within two years. The settlement of these shares is expected to occur on December 3, 2024, signaling an opportunity for investors interested in the natural and renewable pine chemical industry.
