Foresta Group Adjusts 2024 Financial Losses

Foresta Group Holdings Limited has revised its financial statements, showing a reduced loss before tax of $9.65 million for 2024, compared to an earlier reported $11.03 million. The adjustments reflect increased insurance recoveries and decreased impairment of assets. Investors may find these changes promising, as they also led to an improvement in the basic loss per share to 0.44 cents.

