Foresight Partners with Bumhan on Autonomous Electric Buses

Foresight Autonomous Holdings has announced a collaboration with Bumhan Motors to develop advanced 3D perception solutions for autonomous electric buses, enhancing safety and efficiency. The partnership aims to bring these solutions to market, targeting significant growth in electric bus sales by 2029. This collaboration marks a step forward in the autonomous vehicle sector, showcasing the potential for smarter transportation solutions.

